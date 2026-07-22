Two Arrested After Parking Dispute Turns Violent at Indio Apartment Complex

Two men are behind bars after police say an argument over a parking space turned violent at an apartment complex in Indio.

According to the Indio Police Department, officers responded Tuesday night to the Mountain View Cottages on Arabia Street following reports of an assault.

Investigators say 19-year-old Carlos Chourio allegedly stabbed one man during the altercation, while 34-year-old Juan Daniel Sanchez is accused of striking another victim in the head with a beer bottle.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested both suspects at the scene. They were booked into the Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Indio Police Department.