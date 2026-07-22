Universal Studios Hollywood Unveils Fortnite-Inspired Halloween Horror Nights Scare Zone

Universal Studios Hollywood is adding a new Fortnite-inspired experience to this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

The theme park has announced "Freaky Fields," a brand-new Scare Zone based on Fortnitemares, the popular annual Halloween event featured in the hit video game Fortnite.

Guests will encounter the game's iconic Battle Bus, recognizable Fortnitemares characters and a collection of all-new monsters created exclusively for Halloween Horror Nights.

The interactive Scare Zone is designed to bring the world of Fortnite to life, blending familiar game elements with the haunted atmosphere of the annual Halloween event.

Halloween Horror Nights officially opens Sept. 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In addition to the new attraction, Fortnite-themed merchandise is now available for fans looking to take home exclusive event-inspired collectibles.

Universal continues to expand this year's Halloween Horror Nights lineup with immersive experiences based on popular films, television series and video games, offering guests new ways to celebrate the Halloween season.