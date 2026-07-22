Unregulated Peptides Gain Popularity for Weight Loss as Experts Warn of Potential Risks

As weight loss medications continue to gain attention nationwide, a growing number of people are turning to unregulated peptides as an alternative option — but medical experts are warning users to understand the potential risks.

Gavin Crawford said he began exploring peptide treatments after diet and lifestyle changes did not provide the results he wanted.

“I like who I am, but I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror,” Crawford said.

After trying an FDA-approved weight loss medication and experiencing unwanted side effects, Crawford said he switched to an alternative peptide treatment that is still being evaluated by the FDA.

Crawford said he felt comfortable learning more about the treatment after seeing medical professionals discuss and use similar therapies, but experts caution that not all peptide products are regulated or approved for weight loss.

Doctors say one of the biggest concerns is that some peptide medications are obtained outside traditional medical channels and may not meet the same safety standards as FDA-approved treatments.

“The biggest problem is you’re getting a syringe with a needle, you’re injecting yourself with a product that might not be sterile,” one medical expert said. “You could get contamination, infections, and it could get into the blood, which could be deadly.”

Experts also warn that because many unregulated peptides are still being studied, the long-term side effects are not fully understood.

The safety concerns can vary depending on the specific peptide being used, the dosage, and how frequently someone takes it.

Health professionals also emphasize that weight loss treatments should be paired with proper nutrition and strength training to help protect muscle mass.

Crawford said anyone considering peptide treatments should do their research and speak with qualified professionals about exercise, protein intake, and maintaining a healthy approach to weight loss.

Doctors say people who are currently using unregulated medications or have concerns about their treatment should consult a medical provider. Experts can help review dosage, nutrition, and whether a medication is appropriate and safe.