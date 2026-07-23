Alzheimer's Coachella Valley Expands Support Programs as Alzheimer's Cases Rise Among Seniors

As the number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease continues to climb, one Coachella Valley nonprofit is helping patients and caregivers find support, connection, and hope.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated one in nine Americans age 65 and older is living with Alzheimer's disease, with more than 7 million people currently affected nationwide. That number is expected to increase as the population ages.

Locally, Alzheimer's Coachella Valley is expanding its services to meet the growing need for dementia care and caregiver support.

One of the organization's signature programs, Club Journey, brings together people living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia alongside their caregivers for activities focused on music, art, memory, and social engagement.

For Bill Schilling, whose wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, the program has become an important source of encouragement.

"It's a disease where they just continue to decline," Schilling said. "You don't know what the next steps are. You don't know when it's going to be. You don't know how long it's going to last. But you take it a day at a time, and a place like this makes it all a lot better."

Schilling said he and his family didn't initially realize resources like Club Journey were available.

"For a couple of years, we didn't realize we had a place to come," he said. "It's really made a difference in our lives."

Executive Director Paula Simons says Alzheimer's Coachella Valley continues to expand its programming as more local families seek help navigating dementia.

"Each and every day, our team and our volunteers get to create such an impact on lives that sometimes don't know where to turn," Simons said. "Once they call Alzheimer's Coachella Valley or come through our doors, they're part of our ACV family."

The nonprofit has recently added new classes and support services to accommodate increasing demand, offering education, caregiver resources, and opportunities for people living with dementia to remain socially engaged.

With the Coachella Valley's senior population continuing to grow, organizations like Alzheimer's Coachella Valley are working to ensure families facing Alzheimer's disease have access to the care, community, and support they need throughout every stage of the journey.