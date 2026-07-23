Alzheimer's Coachella Valley Provides Lifeline for Patients and Caregivers

As the number of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease continues to grow, a local nonprofit is providing support and hope for families across the Coachella Valley.

Alzheimer's Coachella Valley hosts Club Journey, a program that brings together people living with dementia, their caregivers, and loved ones through activities centered on music, art, memory, and social connection.

For caregivers like Bill Schilling, whose wife is living with Alzheimer's, the program offers both practical support and a sense of community.

Executive Director Paula Simmons says demand for the organization's services continues to increase, prompting the nonprofit to expand its classes and support programs.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated one in nine Americans age 65 and older is living with Alzheimer's disease, with that number expected to rise as the population ages.

Alzheimer's Coachella Valley says its mission is to ensure that no family faces the challenges of dementia alone.