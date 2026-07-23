Weather
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, July 23, 2026!
An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Monday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the one-teens through Monday.
The Valley's hottest day will be Saturday when peak temps come close to 120°.
The hot midday temps will leave us with very warm overnight lows in the 90s.
Valley dew points will be close to 60° with middle-of-the-day relative humidity around 20%. You can expect slightly higher humidity on Sunday and Monday.
Here's your city-by-city high temperature forecasts for today, tomorrow and Saturday.
@JerrySteffen
@NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 23, 2026
Coachella ValleyPalm SpringsWeather
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