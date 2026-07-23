An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Thursday, July 23, 2026!

An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Monday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the one-teens through Monday.

The Valley's hottest day will be Saturday when peak temps come close to 120°.

The hot midday temps will leave us with very warm overnight lows in the 90s.



Valley dew points will be close to 60° with middle-of-the-day relative humidity around 20%. You can expect slightly higher humidity on Sunday and Monday.

Here's your city-by-city high temperature forecasts for today, tomorrow and Saturday.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings