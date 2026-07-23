Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For Ninth Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the ninth consecutive day,

increasing 2.4 cents to $5.495.



The average price has risen 26 cents over the past nine days,

including 3.5 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price

Information Service. It is 21.2 cents more than one week ago, 10.9 cents higher

than one month ago and $1.168 greater than one year ago.



The average price has increased 94.4 cents since the start of the

joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



The national average price also rose for the ninth consecutive day,

increasing 3.1 cents to $4.091. It has risen 23.2 cents over the past nine

days, including 4.1 cents Wednesday.



The national average price is 14.8 cents more than one week ago, 16.5

cents higher than one month ago and 93.6 cents greater than one year ago. It

has increased $1.109 since the attack on Iran.



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