Beloved Big Bear Eagle Jackie Showing Signs of Improvement

There is hopeful news tonight about Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear.

According to an update from Friends of Big Bear Valley, Jackie remains in critical condition, but she is alert, eating with assistance, and showing more energy.

Veterinarians say testing found no signs of lead poisoning, and a CT scan showed no evidence of cancer or metal fragments.

Doctors also report that Jackie's kidney function has improved. She recently received a blood transfusion after being diagnosed with severe anemia.

Specialists are still working to determine what caused the anemia, and while Jackie's condition remains fragile, caregivers say they are encouraged by her progress.

The Ojai Raptor Center plans to provide its next update on Jackie's condition on Monday.