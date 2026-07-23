Broadway Hit "Hadestown" Comes to the Big Screen

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Hadestown" is making the leap from stage to the big screen for a limited theatrical release.

Manny the Movie Guy sat down with members of the original Broadway cast to discuss what it was like bringing the acclaimed production to movie audiences.

Stars Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, who play Eurydice and Orpheus and are also married in real life, said their personal experiences have strengthened their performances over the years. Noblezada explained that growing together has allowed them to bring greater depth and authenticity to their characters, while Carney said the cinematic format revealed new emotional layers within the story.

Tony Award winner André De Shields, who originated the role of Hermes, praised the film's ability to preserve the intimacy of the live production while enhancing it with crystal-clear sound and close-up storytelling. Patrick Page, who reprises his role as Hades, said the camera captures not only the actors' performances but also the thoughts and emotions behind every scene.

Manny also asked Noblezada about inspiring young Filipinos pursuing careers in the arts. She encouraged viewers to embrace who they are and chase their dreams without waiting for permission, adding that she is proud to represent her Filipino heritage.

The filmed production gives audiences a chance to experience one of Broadway's most celebrated musicals in theaters, bringing the timeless story of love, hope and sacrifice to the big screen.