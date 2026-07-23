California Lowers Heat Threshold for Utility Shutoff Protections, Expanding Relief for Coachella Valley Residents

As summer temperatures continue to climb across the Coachella Valley, a new statewide rule is expanding protections designed to keep the power on for some of California's most vulnerable residents.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has lowered the temperature threshold that prevents electric utilities from disconnecting service for nonpayment during extreme heat, a move aimed at protecting households from dangerous conditions as temperatures rise.

For many in the Coachella Valley, where 90-degree days are common throughout much of the year, the change could make a significant difference.

Previously, utilities were prohibited from shutting off power for eligible customers when temperatures reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Following a unanimous vote by the CPUC earlier this month, that threshold has been lowered to 90 degrees based on the Cal Heat Index, a daily forecasting system that measures the health risks associated with extreme heat.

The updated rule follows a state law passed in 2024 requiring electric utilities to strengthen consumer protections during periods of extreme heat.

Consumer advocates say the expanded protections recognize the growing health risks posed by rising temperatures across California.

Southern California Edison, one of the utilities required to comply with the new rule, says disconnecting service for nonpayment is already considered a last resort.

The utility says it offers customers several options before disconnection, including payment arrangements, financial assistance programs and bill management resources designed to help families avoid losing service.

As the primary electricity provider for much of the western Coachella Valley, Southern California Edison says summer is consistently the most expensive time of year for customers as air conditioning use drives up energy demand.

With triple-digit temperatures remaining a regular part of desert summers, many Coachella Valley residents say the expanded protections come at a critical time.

State regulators hope the updated policy will help prevent heat-related illnesses and deaths by ensuring vulnerable Californians can continue using essential cooling during dangerous weather, even if they are struggling to keep up with their electric bills.