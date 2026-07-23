California Rental Listing Goes Viral for Charging Extra $200 Monthly Fee to Work From Home

A California rental listing is drawing widespread attention after including an unusual fee for tenants who work remotely.

The listing advertises a newly built, furnished one-bedroom accessory dwelling unit (ADU) for $3,250 per month, with utilities and Wi-Fi included. However, one detail in the listing has sparked debate online: tenants who work from home would be charged an additional $200 per month.

The listing does not explain the reason for the surcharge, but it appears to target renters who regularly work remotely and spend more time at home.

The 535-square-foot furnished cottage includes a private patio, parking, and modern amenities, but many prospective renters questioned whether charging extra for working from home is reasonable.

"That's expensive, to say the least, because I think the rent prices out here were already expensive," one resident said.

The listing comes as housing affordability continues to be a major challenge across California, particularly in the Bay Area.

According to Zillow, the average monthly rent in the Bay Area exceeds $3,600, approximately 81% higher than the national average.

While landlords sometimes charge additional fees for pets, parking, or utilities, a separate fee for remote work is uncommon and has fueled discussion on social media about the rising cost of housing and the evolving rental market in California.

As remote and hybrid work remain common for many employees, the listing has raised questions about whether similar work-from-home surcharges could become more common in competitive housing markets.