Chicago Bike and Bus Tour Honors Victims of 1919 Race Riot With New Historical Markers

A bike and bus tour in Chicago is honoring the victims of the 1919 Chicago Race Riot, more than a century after the deadly violence that reshaped the city’s history.

The CRR19 Historic Bike and Bus Tour marks the 107th anniversary of the riot, which began on July 27, 1919, after the death of 17-year-old Eugene Williams, a Black teenager who drowned in Lake Michigan after being struck by rocks while drifting into an area of the lake designated for white swimmers.

No arrests were made following Williams’ death, sparking days of violence across Chicago’s South Side.

During the riot, white mobs and police attacked African Americans while Black residents, including returning soldiers from World War I, defended their communities.

The violence resulted in 38 deaths, more than 500 injuries, and approximately 5,000 families left homeless.

New Markers Honor Riot Victims

The annual commemoration comes after the completion of 38 handcrafted memorial markers, one for each person killed during the riot.

The glass markers were created by youth artists who are survivors of violence through a partnership with Firebird Community Arts’ Project FIRE. The markers have been installed throughout Chicago near locations connected to the victims’ deaths.

Organizers say the public artwork is designed to make history accessible beyond museums and classrooms.

“You don’t have to go to a library. You don’t have to attend a lecture,” said Franklin Cosey-Gay, co-director of the Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration Project. “You can just be walking in a public space.”

One of the markers is located at 200 S. Wabash Ave. in downtown Chicago, honoring Paul Hardwick, a Black man who worked at the Palmer House and was killed during the violence.

Organizers say the riot impacted neighborhoods across nearly 30 square miles of Chicago, including areas beyond the South Side.

Tour Highlights Chicago’s History and Resilience

The eighth annual CRR19 Historic Bike and Bus Tour begins Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Eugene Williams Memorial Plaza near the Lakefront Trail in Burnham Park.

The seven-mile route will include stops throughout Bronzeville and Bridgeport, highlighting the events of 1919 as well as the communities and institutions that helped resist racial violence.

Organizers say the event is designed for all ages, with participants ranging from young children to seniors.

A bus trolley will also be available for people who are unable to participate by bicycle.

The tour is also an opportunity to recognize the resilience of Chicago’s Black communities and preserve the history of one of the city’s most significant moments.