CA, US & World
Circle K Offering Free Food and Drinks to First Responders on 24/7 Day
First responders can enjoy a free meal and drink tomorrow as Circle K celebrates the convenience industry's annual 24/7 Day.
Participating Circle K locations will offer eligible first responders a free hot dog, a cookie and a medium Polar Pop as a thank-you for their service to the community.
To receive the offer, first responders must either present a valid work identification card or visit a participating store while in uniform.
The annual promotion recognizes the dedication of police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel who serve their communities around the clock.
Circle K encourages eligible first responders to stop by a participating location and take advantage of the complimentary offer while supplies last.
By: NBC Palm Springs
July 23, 2026