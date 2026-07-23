Circle K Offering Free Food and Drinks to First Responders on 24/7 Day

First responders can enjoy a free meal and drink tomorrow as Circle K celebrates the convenience industry's annual 24/7 Day.

Participating Circle K locations will offer eligible first responders a free hot dog, a cookie and a medium Polar Pop as a thank-you for their service to the community.

To receive the offer, first responders must either present a valid work identification card or visit a participating store while in uniform.

The annual promotion recognizes the dedication of police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel who serve their communities around the clock.

Circle K encourages eligible first responders to stop by a participating location and take advantage of the complimentary offer while supplies last.