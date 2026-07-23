Coachella Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse Charges

A Coachella man has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges involving the sexual abuse of two children.

Ysidro Sanchez, 74, entered guilty pleas in Riverside County Superior Court to five felony counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14 involving two female family members.

The plea was entered under a pretrial agreement, and no charges were dismissed as part of the arrangement.

Sanchez is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 18 at the Riverside County courthouse in Indio.

Court records show he remains in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center on $500,000 bail pending sentencing.

The case will be formally concluded when Sanchez returns to court for sentencing next month.