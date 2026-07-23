Couple Sleeps in Cars and Motels for More Than a Month Searching for Missing Dog in California

A Bay Area couple is continuing their search for their missing dog more than a month after the 3-year-old mini Australian shepherd disappeared near Laguna Seca Golf Course in Monterey County, California.

Megan Kao and Michael Zuccarino say their dog, Luca, went missing on June 26 while in the care of a pet sitter during a trip to the Central Coast.

The couple said they received a call just minutes after leaving Luca with the sitter, saying the dog had run away.

“We came back and within five minutes, he’s totally gone,” Kao said. “He said he ran up the hill and just disappeared.”

Since then, the couple has remained in the area, determined to find Luca.

“For the first week I slept on the golf course,” Zuccarino said. “We’ve been here, bookending it, motels. There’s been just the generosity from the community in this area.”

The couple said they have slept in their vehicles, stayed in motels, and relied on help from local residents who have offered support during the search.

Community Joins Search for Missing Dog

After sharing Luca’s story on social media platforms including Nextdoor, strangers began joining the effort to help find him.

Local residents said they understand the emotional bond between pets and their owners.

“If you have a dog, you know what that feels like,” community member Alicia Simpson said. “You have to find them.”

Rob Scott, who regularly helps search for lost pets, said Luca’s disappearance motivated him to get involved.

The couple is asking anyone who may spot Luca not to chase him or call his name, because he may be frightened after being away from home for so long.

Instead, they recommend taking a photo or video of the dog and reporting the sighting so they can confirm whether it is Luca.

Sightings can be reported through the couple’s Nextdoor page or through the SPCA.

More than a month later, Kao and Zuccarino remain hopeful they will be reunited with Luca.

“We’re asking everyone, please keep your eyes peeled,” Kao said.

The couple is offering a reward for Luca’s safe return.