Desert Empire Surf Begins Ireland Super Cup Journey; Coachella Valley Scorpions Bounce Back in Chicago

The Desert Empire Surf girls club soccer team has officially begun its journey to Ireland, where the local athletes will have the opportunity to compete on an international stage at the Super Cup.

The roster, which was announced last month, is made up primarily of athletes from the Coachella Valley, with a handful of players traveling from Northern California. For these young athletes, the tournament provides more than just a chance to compete. It is an opportunity to learn from some of the best youth soccer programs in the world.

Desert Empire Surf head coach Hugo Chaparro. said the experience will allow the players to see firsthand how elite teams prepare, from their warmups and training sessions to their approach on game day.

The goal is for the athletes to take those lessons home and apply them to their own development, especially for players who hope to continue their soccer careers at the highest levels.

Desert Empire Surf will begin tournament play Monday, when the team takes on Liverpool. NBC Palm Springs will continue to provide updates on the team's progress throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Coachella Valley Scorpions are also competing on the international stage, kicking off their pickleball season in Chicago.

The Scorpions have teams competing in the 40s, 50s and 60s divisions, putting their skills to the test against some of the best players in the sport.

The team opened the competition with a loss to the Indy Drivers, but quickly responded with a dominant performance against the KC Stingers.

The Scorpions bounced back in a big way, earning a 10-2 victory and showing the resilience that has become a hallmark of the organization.

With the pickleball competition continuing through Sunday, the Coachella Valley Scorpions will look to build on their momentum and make another strong run against some of the best teams in the sport.