Desert Theatricals Announces 2026 Season at Rancho Mirage Amphitheater Featuring Into the Woods, Sister Act and Man of La Mancha

Desert Theatricals is getting ready to open its eighth season at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater with a lineup of Broadway-inspired productions, new seating upgrades, and opportunities for performers of all ages.

The 2026 season will begin with Into the Woods in October, followed by Sister Act in February and the classic musical Man of La Mancha to close out the season.

“We open the season with Into the Woods,” said Desert Theatricals leaders Josh Carr and Ray Limon. “Then we’re following that with Sister Act, which is going to be a lot of fun, and we’re closing with Man of La Mancha.”

The upcoming productions will feature Broadway and national touring talent, including Katrina Terrell and Lizzie Sosnick in Into the Woods. Terrell previously performed in Desert Theatricals’ production of South Pacific and was part of the national tour of the show.

The season finale, Man of La Mancha, will star Charles Herrera and Anne Fraser Thomas, who has performed on Broadway and was part of productions including Titanic and Queen of Versailles.

Auditions Coming to Desert Theatricals

While some roles have already been cast, Desert Theatricals is still looking for performers for upcoming productions.

Auditions are scheduled for the end of August, with opportunities available for additional roles in Into the Woods and Sister Act.

The company is especially searching for an actress to play Dolores Van Cartier in Sister Act, a demanding role that requires strong acting and vocal ability.

New Seating Experience at Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Fans attending Desert Theatricals performances will see changes at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater this season.

The venue is moving to reserved seating, allowing guests to select their seats online before attending shows.

Organizers say the changes will eliminate long wait times and provide a more comfortable experience, including new chairs and table seating options with bar service available.

Tickets are already selling quickly, especially for Saturday night table seating.

New Variety Series and Community Theater Programs

In addition to the main theatrical season, Desert Theatricals will present a variety series featuring performances inspired by entertainment legends.

The lineup includes a Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald Christmas show, a variety hour-style performance featuring music from artists like Bob Hope, Dean Martin, and the Andrews Sisters, and a closing performance featuring Eden Espinosa, a two-time Tony Award nominee known for her work in Broadway’s Wicked.

Desert Theatricals is also continuing its commitment to youth theater programs.

After recently presenting Peter Pan through a partnership with the Library and Observatory Foundation, the organization plans to stage The Lion King Jr. in November and potentially Finding Nemo in the spring.

Children ages 7 to 17 interested in performing are encouraged to audition and participate.

Desert Theatricals’ eighth season promises Broadway talent, classic musicals, and expanded opportunities for performers throughout the Coachella Valley.