DOJ Withdraws Subpoenas Targeting New York Times Reporters in Trump Leak Investigation

The Justice Department has withdrawn subpoenas seeking testimony from New York Times reporters as part of an investigation into anonymous sources connected to reporting involving President Donald Trump and a Qatari-gifted Air Force One aircraft.

The decision came Thursday during a hearing in the Southern District of New York, where Judge Arun Subramanian questioned federal prosecutors about what the government described as “inadvertent errors” made while seeking the subpoenas.

Sean Buckley, chief counsel to the U.S. attorney, told the judge the government would withdraw the subpoenas.

“The government is prepared to unilaterally withdraw the subpoenas at this time,” Buckley said.

The Justice Department later said the investigation remains ongoing and argued that the effort was focused on identifying individuals who may have leaked classified information.

“We will pursue justice against those threatening national security by leaking classified information,” a DOJ spokesperson said.

The subpoenas were issued after The New York Times published reporting about security concerns involving a luxury aircraft gifted by Qatar that Trump had discussed publicly.

The reporting raised questions about the aircraft’s security features and contradicted Trump’s explanation that the plane was being used for a temporary visit by U.S. service members.

The Times quickly challenged the subpoenas, arguing they represented an improper attempt to pressure journalists into revealing confidential sources.

The newspaper’s top newsroom lawyer, David McCraw, said the organization was pleased the government withdrew the subpoenas but argued they should never have been issued.

“Journalists should not have to choose between protecting confidential sources and facing government threats,” said Adam Steinbaugh, a senior attorney with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

Concerns Over Press Freedom

The use of government subpoenas against journalists has long been controversial, with media organizations arguing that protecting confidential sources is essential to investigative reporting.

Supporters of the subpoenas argued the Justice Department was investigating potential leaks of classified information rather than targeting journalists themselves.

Critics said the move could have a chilling effect on reporters and sources who rely on confidentiality to share information of public interest.

CNN senior law enforcement analyst Andrew McCabe said the judge appeared ready to reject the subpoenas if the government did not withdraw them.

The Justice Department has not ruled out future action, saying the investigation remains active.

The dispute highlights an ongoing debate over the balance between government investigations, national security concerns, and protections for a free press.