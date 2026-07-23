Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, National Vanilla Ice Cream Day Edition

Weatherman Jerry Steffen brought the heat this morning, both on the forecast and on the pop quiz.

Today happens to be a sweet one on the calendar. It's National Vanilla Ice Cream Day, and yes, vanilla is still the reigning champion of ice cream flavors, even with chocolate, cookie dough, and everything else out there fighting for the title. It's also National Sprinkle Day, so whether you're a rainbow sprinkles person or a chocolate sprinkles person, today's the day to top that cone. Round things out with National Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day, perfect for baking cookies or brownies, or just grabbing a bag of Reese's, and it's also National Hot Enough For You Day, which, if you live in the Coachella Valley, might be the most relatable holiday of the year.

That heat theme carried straight into the pop quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, with two multiple-choice questions built around all things hot. Think you know your desert heat records and your classic Hollywood comedies? Test your knowledge by watching the attached video for the answers.

1) Historically, the Coachella Valley experiences its peak heating days between early July and mid-August, when Palm Springs' normal high temperature sits at 109 degrees. But it gets much hotter than that some years. On July 5, 2024, Palm Springs set an all-time record high temperature. What was that number?

A) 119 degrees

B) 124 degrees

C) 128 degrees

2) Some Like It Hot is a 1959 comedy starring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as two musicians who disguise themselves as women to escape Chicago mobsters. Name the actress who played the role of Sugar Kane Kowalczyk, the ukulele player and singer in the film.

A) Jane Fonda

B) Marilyn Monroe

C) Shirley MacLaine

Catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz every weekday morning to see if you can outsmart Jerry, and check the video above to see how the quiz turned out.



