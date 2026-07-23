IID Issues Conserve Alert Through Monday Night

A Conserve Alert is in effect for Imperial Irrigation District customers through 10 p.m. Monday as extreme temperatures increase demand on the region's electrical grid.

IID is asking customers to reduce electricity use, especially between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., when energy demand is typically at its highest.

To help ease the strain on the grid, officials recommend avoiding the use of major household appliances during peak hours whenever possible.

Residents are also encouraged to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher while at home, turn off lights that are not in use, and keep blinds or shades closed to reduce indoor heat.

Using ceiling or portable fans can also help keep homes comfortable while using less energy, but officials remind customers to turn fans off when leaving a room.

IID says these conservation efforts can help maintain a reliable power supply during periods of extreme heat while reducing the risk of unnecessary strain on the electrical system.