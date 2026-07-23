LEGO's New "X-Files" Set Brings Mulder and Scully Home

LEGO is bringing "The X-Files" back to life, and this time it's made of plastic bricks. The toy company's new set recreates the world of the 1990s sci-fi series, giving fans a chance to build the show's most iconic scenes at home.

The set comes with more than 1,400 pieces and eight figures, including Fox Mulder, Dana Scully, the mysterious Mr. X, and a grey alien. Builders can put together Mulder's FBI office, a forest clearing, and a hovering UFO, recreating some of the show's most memorable moments.

The set will cost $199.99. LEGO Insiders, meaning members of the company's free rewards program, get early access starting August 1st, while everyone else can pick it up starting August 4th.

More details are available on LEGO's website.



