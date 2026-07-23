Local Mom Becomes First Woman to Lead Firefighter Academy Class in College of the Desert History

A local mother is making history at College of the Desert. Leslie Rodriguez was the only woman to graduate from this year's Basic Firefighter Academy, but she didn't stop there. She also became the first woman ever chosen as the Academy's class duty officer, a leadership role that puts her in charge of keeping discipline, upholding standards, and keeping communication flowing between cadets and instructors.

Rodriguez says she never felt like the odd one out. "I was given the opportunity equally. I never felt like I was separated from the crowd, like I was the only woman," she said.

Her road to the fire academy wasn't easy. Rodriguez became a mother at 23 and worked a string of jobs, retail, waitressing, cleaning pools, to support her daughter. She later spent four hours a day commuting while working 12 hour shifts at the post office. When she finally went back to school, she found her passion for firefighting and committed to it fully.

"It's not just me, like my selfishness anymore. It's more like I'm here for her. Whatever I do in my life is for her," Rodriguez said of her daughter.

Rodriguez is now a reserve firefighter with Riverside County. She hopes her story encourages other women to see themselves in the fire service too. Her advice for anyone thinking about it: success isn't about being the strongest person in the room, it's about learning, practicing, and having the confidence to take that first step.

"If you like helping out the community, give it a shot," she said.



