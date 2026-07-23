Meet Copper: Desert Hot Springs Shelter's Pet of the Week

Meet Copper, this week's adoptable pup from the City of Desert Hot Springs animal shelter. He's about a year and a half old, a terrier mix, and about as easy to fall for as they come. He loves walks, warms up fast to new people, and gets along well with just about every dog he meets, though he hasn't been cat tested yet.

The shelter is also home to a few other dogs looking for their forever homes. Suki, a three year old pit bull mix, has been one of the shelter's longest residents and loves to play. Red is friendly and especially fond of people. And Poe, at the shelter since January, stands out with one blue eye and one brown eye, and spends most of his time chasing a ball around the play yard.

Desert Hot Springs runs its shelter as a no kill facility, so animals stay as long as it takes to find them a home, no matter how long that is. Anyone interested in adopting can walk in the same day or reach out through the shelter's online application or by phone. More information is available here.



