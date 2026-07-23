NBC Nightly News Anchor Tom Llamas Gives a Shoutout to NBC Palm Springs

NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas made an appearance at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Conference in New Orleans on Thursday, where he chatted with our NBC Palm Springs intern, Zachariah Perez, who is attending as a student representing his university.

During the conference, Perez attended sessions featuring both journalists and had the chance to speak with Llamas. He also snapped a photo with ABC News 20/20 correspondent John Quiñones.

The annual conference brings together journalists from across the country for professional development, networking, and discussions about the future of news. It runs through Saturday, July 25.