New Trump Tariffs on Canadian Goods Raise Concerns Over Prices for Consumers and Idaho Agriculture

New tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by President Donald Trump are raising questions about the impact on American consumers, businesses, and agricultural industries.

The Trump administration announced a 50% tariff on certain Canadian imports, including products such as dairy and wine, requiring American importers to pay additional costs when bringing those goods into the country.

In Idaho, agriculture leaders say the tariffs could be used as leverage to address ongoing trade disagreements with Canada.

Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said he supports efforts to encourage Canada to follow through on existing trade commitments.

“We appreciate the administration’s efforts here because what they’re trying to do is get Canada to live up to the agreement and what they’ve committed to within the USMCA agreement,” Naerebout said.

Canada is Idaho agriculture’s largest international market, purchasing more than $450 million worth of Idaho food and agricultural products. Cattle are among the state’s largest exports.

Naerebout said he does not expect the tariffs to damage the long-standing business relationship between Idaho and Canada, but he acknowledged trade changes could create challenges.

While tariffs may be intended to protect American industries or influence trade partners, economists warn they often lead to higher costs for consumers.

“In general, tariffs do raise prices,” said Ross Burkhart, a political science professor at Boise State University. “They have had an effect on Idaho households in the range of $1,500 to $2,000 overall from the tariffs from the Trump administration during the second term in office.”

Burkhart said additional tariffs could continue to increase costs for households as businesses pass along higher import expenses.

The new tariffs were implemented using Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, marking the first time that authority has been used to impose a 50% tariff on a trade partner.

Burkhart said some of the disagreements between the U.S. and Canada may stem from Canada’s other international trade relationships.

“It seems that the Canadians might be giving some preferential treatment to the Europeans, as opposed to the United States,” Burkhart said.

As the tariffs take effect, consumers, farmers, and businesses will be watching closely to see how the changes impact prices and trade between the two countries.