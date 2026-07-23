One Killed, Four Injured in Fiery Crash Near Desert Hot Springs

One person was killed and four others were injured in a fiery head-on crash near Desert Hot Springs.

The collision happened around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Clubhouse Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with another vehicle traveling south.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Three children riding in that vehicle suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious. Another person was also injured in the crash.

CAL FIRE says both vehicles caught fire after the collision, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Mountain View Road remained closed for several hours while CHP investigated the cause of the crash.