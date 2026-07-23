Palm Springs Animal Shelter Caring for New Kitten with Rare Condition

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter is asking the community to cheer on one of its newest patients.

Meet Kenneth, a four-month-old kitten who has been diagnosed with rickets, a rare condition caused by a severe vitamin D deficiency that leaves bones weak and fragile.

Shelter veterinarian Dr. Phil Caldwell is treating Kenneth with a liquid form of vitamin D along with calcium supplements to help strengthen his bones and support his recovery.

The shelter shared Kenneth's story on social media to raise awareness about his condition and to keep the community updated on his progress.

Staff say they're hopeful Kenneth will respond well to treatment and are wishing the resilient little kitten a full recovery.