Palm Springs Seeks Public Input on Next Police Chief

The City of Palm Springs is asking the public to help shape the search for its next police chief.

The city has launched an anonymous community survey following the announcement that Police Chief Andy Mills will retire, effective September 5.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to share their feedback on the leadership qualities, values and priorities they believe are most important in the city's next police chief.

City officials say public input will play an important role in the recruitment process and help guide the selection of the department's next leader.

The survey is available now through August 14. Those interested in participating can find a link on our resources page.