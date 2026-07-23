Palm Springs Wants Your Input on the Next Police Chief

Palm Springs is asking residents and business owners to weigh in on what they want to see in the city's next police chief. The city launched a survey Thursday, a week after Police Chief Andy Mills announced his retirement, effective September 5.

The city says resident input will help shape the search by pointing to the leadership qualities and priorities people care about most.

"The City of Palm Springs is committed to a thoughtful, transparent selection process that identifies the right leader to serve our residents, support our organization, and help shape the future of public safety in our community," City Manager Scott Stiles said.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and takes about 8 to 10 minutes to complete. Residents have until Friday, August 14, to submit their responses.

The city has not announced a timeline for naming Mills' replacement.



