Palm Springs Woman Receives Life-Changing Surprise After Losing Husband

For nearly three decades, Nona Potter and her husband Charles shared a life together in Palm Springs — including many Friday nights spent dancing at the American Legion.

Charles, a Korean War Marine veteran, was well known and respected in the community. But after the couple’s two air conditioning units stopped working, Nona’s life changed in ways she never expected.

Nona says she and Charles spent about a week inside their home as temperatures climbed to around 95 degrees. Charles, who was battling cancer, diabetes, and dementia, passed away on June 18th. Nona believes the extreme heat inside the home after the air conditioning failed contributed to his passing.

After losing her husband, Nona was unable to return home because of the heat. She stayed with family members and moved between multiple hotels while trying to figure out what came next.

Her granddaughter, Nikita, began searching for help — making calls, sending emails, starting a fundraiser, and sharing Nona’s story online in hopes someone would step in.

That’s when social media creator Jimmy Darts saw the story.

Jimmy Darts, known for sharing acts of kindness with his millions of followers, first surprised Nona inside a Walmart with $1,000. After learning more about her situation, he shared her story online — and his followers stepped up in a big way.

The response was overwhelming.

Donations poured in, eventually raising more than $90,000 to help Nona repair her home and move forward.

But the surprises did not stop there.

HVAC company Esser donated and installed a brand-new air conditioning system at no cost, giving Nona the opportunity to return home.

Nona says the generosity from strangers has been overwhelming — and describes the experience as a miracle.

Her granddaughter hopes sharing Nona’s story will also bring awareness to the challenges many seniors face when critical home systems, like air conditioning, fail during extreme summer heat.

You can follow more of Jimmy Darts’ acts of kindness on his social media pages, including his Instagram and YouTube channels: