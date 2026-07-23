'Pride on the Page' Book Festival Returns to Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation has announced the return of its fifth annual 'Pride on the Page' Book Festival.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. For the first time, the entire festival, including the evening reception, will be free and open to the public.

This year's theme, "Five Years of Pride on the Page: Our Lives, Our Words, Our Stories," celebrates LGBTQ+ memoirs and personal narratives.

The festival will feature author discussions, book signings, local publishers, vendors, and nonprofit organizations throughout the day.

Organizers say additional nationally recognized authors and special guests will be announced in the coming months.