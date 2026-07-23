Roadwork on Monterey Avenue to Begin Next Month in Palm Desert

Roadwork is set to begin next month along Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert as the city moves forward with a project aimed at improving safety and accessibility.

Construction is scheduled to begin on Aug. 3 along Monterey Avenue between Gerald Ford Drive and the Interstate 10 overpass.

City officials say the project will include improvements designed to enhance traffic flow, increase intersection safety and improve accessibility for motorists and pedestrians.

During construction, drivers should expect temporary lane closures, traffic delays and periodic changes to normal traffic patterns as crews complete the work.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time, slow down in construction zones and consider using alternate routes when possible to avoid congestion.

The city says the improvements are part of its ongoing efforts to modernize local roadways and provide safer travel conditions for everyone using the corridor.