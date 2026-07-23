Suspect Arrested in Desert Hot Springs Hit-and-Run Before Allegedly Attempting to Leave State

Desert Hot Springs police have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian earlier this week.

Police say 53-year-old Clark Dionisio of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Thursday evening in Palm Springs following an investigation into the collision.

Investigators say they used automated license plate reader cameras to quickly identify the suspect's vehicle, leading them to Dionisio.

According to police, detectives later learned Dionisio had purchased bus and train tickets in what they believe was an attempt to leave the state.

Authorities say he was arrested just hours before his scheduled departure.

Dionisio was booked into the Riverside County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury.

He is being held on $500,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not released additional details about the victim's condition but say the arrest marks a significant development in the case.