Team Registration Opens for 20th Annual Paint El Paseo Pink Walk

Team registration is now underway for the 20th anniversary Paint El Paseo Pink Walk, taking place Oct. 10.

The annual event brings together thousands of breast cancer survivors, supporters, families, and local businesses to raise money for the Desert Cancer Foundation, which provides financial assistance and critical care support to local cancer patients.

Foundation leaders say team participation is a big part of what makes the event so special, with more than 100 teams typically taking part each year.

Organizers are encouraging friends, families, coworkers, and community groups to register together and help make this year's milestone event the biggest yet.

The Desert Cancer Foundation hopes to welcome more than 2,000 participants while raising awareness, celebrating survivors, and supporting local patients throughout their cancer journey.