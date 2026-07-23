Trump Talks Midterms and Iran War During Georgia Visit

President Trump spent part of this week facing the human cost of the war with Iran, then turned around to campaign for the midterms.

On Wednesday, the president attended a dignified transfer ceremony as the bodies of four soldiers killed in the last week returned to American soil. "It's one of the hardest things to do as a president," Trump said.

The four service members were Sgt. Angel Rampersad, Private First Class Isabella Gonzales, Captain Tyler James Feehan, and Staff Sergeant Michael Emmanuel Swinton. Swinton died in an Iranian drone strike in Iraq. The other three were killed when Iran struck their base in Jordan.

Rampersad's family remembered how she lived rather than how she died. "She stood up for those who couldn't fight for themselves, a defender and a friend," said Deacon Carlos Garcia, a family friend.

Feehan's parents flew home to Georgia aboard Air Force One, and Trump acknowledged them later that night at a rally in the state. "He was a person that was going all the way," Trump said. "We will carry Tyler's memory in our hearts forever."

Trump also used the rally to say Iran isn't ready to reach a deal. "Because every time they make a deal, they want to change it," he said.

Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a 12th straight night of strikes against Iran. This followed a new threat from Trump to bomb and destroy a bridge or power plant any time Iran fires on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

While in Georgia, a swing state, Trump also focused on key midterm races. Some Republicans are worried the war could hurt the party at the polls, especially as gas prices climb again. "I think, by any objective matter or measure, we're worse off than we were before the war," said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

Trump maintains that Iran is weaker and the country safer, as the nation continues to mourn those killed in the conflict.



