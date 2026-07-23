Trump-Iran Conflict Expands as Red Sea Threats Grow and Oil Prices Rise Above $100 a Barrel

The conflict between the United States and Iran is expanding as new tensions emerge in the Middle East, raising concerns about global shipping, oil supplies, and rising costs for consumers.

President Donald Trump’s administration is facing a growing challenge in the region as Houthi rebels, an Iranian-backed group, threaten to disrupt shipping routes in the Red Sea.

The developments come shortly after Trump announced a nuclear energy agreement with Saudi Arabia. However, the president later said the agreement would only move forward if Saudi Arabia joins the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries.

White House officials said joining the Abraham Accords remains a priority for the administration.

“This is a condition that the president has spoken about many times with our Gulf and Arab allies,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

Saudi Arabia has previously said it would not join the agreements without progress toward establishing a Palestinian state, a condition that has faced opposition from Israel.

If finalized, the nuclear agreement could create opportunities for American companies involved in building new energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, tensions are increasing in the Red Sea, one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

The Houthi rebels, considered an Iranian proxy group by U.S. officials, recently attacked two Saudi tankers and announced a naval blockade targeting Saudi ports.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned the group against becoming involved in the conflict.

“They shouldn’t really do that,” Rubio said. “They got suckered into this by the Iranians.”

The Red Sea is a critical trade route, with more than $1 trillion in goods passing through the waterway each year, including major oil shipments.

The conflict is also affecting energy markets. Combined with disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices have climbed above $100 per barrel, contributing to higher gas prices.

The increase has pushed average gas prices back above $4 per gallon in some areas and added pressure to household budgets.

Moody’s estimates consumers have already paid more than $1,200 in additional costs due to higher prices.

Some lawmakers are criticizing the administration’s involvement in the conflict, with concerns about military spending and U.S. involvement overseas.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) said many Americans are frustrated with the cost of foreign conflicts while facing financial challenges at home.

Congress has also taken up war powers resolutions aimed at limiting U.S. involvement in the conflict with Iran. The House passed its resolution, while the Senate measure failed. The votes were largely symbolic because the resolutions were non-binding.

As tensions continue, the impact on global markets, energy prices, and U.S. foreign policy remains closely watched.