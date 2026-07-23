Trump’s Second-Term Administration Sees Record Turnover Among Senate-Confirmed Officials, Report Finds

President Donald Trump’s second administration has seen a higher rate of turnover among Senate-confirmed officials than any other administration in the 21st century, according to a new review from a nonpartisan government watchdog organization.

The Partnership for Public Service found that 27 Senate-confirmed officials in Cabinet departments have left the administration within its first 18 months.

That number exceeds the turnover seen during Trump’s first term, which was already known for frequent personnel changes. During the same period of his first administration, 11 Senate-confirmed officials had departed.

The departures have affected 13 federal departments and include three Cabinet secretaries: former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Other high-profile officials who have left include Secretary of the Navy John Phelan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez.

The review also found that the administration has been slower to fill vacancies compared with Trump’s first term, with fewer nominations being sent to the Senate for confirmation.

The analysis did not include positions such as U.S. attorneys, U.S. marshals, or ambassadors.

Chris Piper of the Partnership for Public Service said the level of turnover could affect how the federal government operates.

“Turnover on this scale does not just thin the government’s leadership ranks—it concentrates power in the president,” Piper wrote.

The White House pushed back on concerns about the staffing changes, saying President Trump has assembled a strong team focused on carrying out his agenda.

“President Trump has the most talented Cabinet in American history who work every day to implement his common sense, America First agenda,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said in a statement.

Use of Acting Officials Draws Attention

The report also highlighted the Trump administration’s increased use of acting officials, which allows leaders to temporarily fill positions without Senate confirmation.

While presidents from both parties have used acting appointments, critics argue the practice can reduce congressional oversight and bypass the Senate confirmation process required by the Constitution.

CNN previously reported that Trump has used acting officials more frequently than previous administrations.

During his first term, Trump defended the practice, saying acting positions provided greater flexibility.

The staffing changes come as the administration continues to reshape federal agencies and implement its policy priorities, while lawmakers and government experts debate the impact of increased turnover on federal operations.