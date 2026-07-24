An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up on Friday, July 24, 2026!

An Extreme Heat Warning has been posted through Monday for a large area of Southern California including the Coachella Valley where high temperatures will heat-up into the one-teens each afternoon.

The hottest two-days in the Valley will be today and tomorrow when those midday numbers hover in the middle-to-upper one-teens.



The Valley will experience just a touch of humidity today, slightly drier air Saturday, then middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the mid-20s on Monday.



Valley temperatures may back-off to around 110° on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, BUT... we'll be back into the middle-to-upper one-teens on July 31st and August 1st and 2nd.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings