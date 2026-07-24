Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For 10th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County rose today for the 10th consecutive day,

increasing 3 cents to $5.525.



The average price has risen 29 cents over the past 10 days, including

2.4 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information

Service. It is 20.9 cents more than one week ago, 15.8 cents higher than one

month ago and $1.197 greater than one year ago.



The average price has increased 97.4 cents since the start of the

joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



The increases are driven in part by the conflict in the Middle East,

disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and higher crude oil prices, according to

the Automobile Club of Southern California's Weekend Gas Watch.



The national average price also rose for the 10th consecutive day,

increasing 1.4 cents to $4.105. It has risen 24.6 cents over the past 10 days,

including 3.1 cents Thursday.



The national average price is 12.4 cents more than one week ago, 17.7

cents higher than one month ago and 94.2 cents greater than one year ago. It

has increased $1.123 since the attack on Iran.



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