Cathedral City Police Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Teen Last Seen July 21

The Cathedral City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old who has not been seen since July 21.

According to police, the teenager is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Authorities have released the teen's photograph in hopes that someone may recognize him and provide information that could help investigators locate him safely.

Police are urging anyone who has seen the teen or knows anything about his whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible. Even seemingly minor details could be valuable to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cathedral City Police Department, their local law enforcement agency, or call 911 if they believe they have seen the missing teen or know where he may be.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance but continue to ask the community to remain vigilant and report any credible information.

As the search continues, family members and law enforcement are hoping the public's assistance will help bring the teenager home safely.

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