Chattanooga Man Holding “Give Me A Chance” Sign Finds Job After Viral Facebook Post

A simple sign asking for a chance helped change one Chattanooga man’s life.

Steven was standing outside with a handwritten message hoping a local business would give him an opportunity to work. The post, shared on Facebook by Selena DeLuna, quickly spread online with more than 1,000 shares as people helped spread the word.

That message eventually reached Summit Ridge Services, where owner Dawson Tucker decided to give Steven an opportunity.

Tucker said he saw someone who simply needed someone to believe in him.

The company not only offered Steven a job, but also helped him prepare for his first day by buying him a phone and new clothes.

“I just felt if it was me, I would just want someone to give me a chance,” Tucker said.

Steven said the opportunity means everything after losing his previous job and ending up without stable housing.

“I never thought I would be on the street,” he said.

After working for Summit Ridge, Steven said the experience felt less like work and more like a new beginning.

The community has continued showing support, with encouraging comments pouring in online. Steven’s GoFundMe has also raised more than $1,000.

For Steven, one act of kindness has created a life-changing opportunity and a reminder that a second chance can make all the difference.

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