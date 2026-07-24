Coachella Valley High School's Girls Soccer Team Receives Championship Rings

The Coachella Valley High School girls soccer team is officially adding championship rings to the memories of a historic 2025-26 season. Members of the Lady Arabs were presented with championship rings Thursday during a Coachella Valley Unified School District Board of Education meeting, recognizing the team's remarkable postseason run.

The Lady Arabs captured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 5 championship, followed by a CIF Southern California Regional Division 6 title. The historic run then continued to the CIF Division 6 State Championship, marking the first state championship appearance in program history. The team won 17 regular-season games before advancing through the postseason. On March 7, Coachella Valley defeated San Jacinto 3-1 to claim the CIF Division 5 championship before ultimately finishing second at the state level.

The championship rings were presented to recognize the student-athletes' dedication, teamwork, perseverance and commitment throughout an unforgettable season. The Coachella Valley Unified School District also recognized head coach Francisco Morales, the coaching staff, the players' families and supporters for their contributions to a season that will go down as one of the most successful in the program's history. For the Lady Arabs, the championship rings serve as a lasting reminder of a season that brought home multiple titles and took Coachella Valley High School girls soccer to the state championship stage for the first time.