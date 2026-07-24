College of the Desert Firefighter Academy Graduate Makes History as First Female Class Duty Officer

College of the Desert’s Basic Firefighter Academy celebrated a historic graduation class this year as Leslie Rodriguez became the first woman in the program’s history selected for a top leadership role within the academy.

Rodriguez was the only female cadet to graduate from this year’s Basic Firefighter Academy, but she made history beyond simply earning her certification. She was chosen as the academy’s class duty officer, a leadership position responsible for helping maintain discipline, uphold standards and support communication between cadets and instructors.

Rodriguez says she never felt separated from her classmates and appreciated being given the same opportunities as everyone else.

Her journey to becoming a firefighter was not a traditional one. After becoming a mother at 23, Rodriguez worked a variety of jobs, including retail, waitressing and pool cleaning, while also commuting long distances and working 12-hour shifts at the post office to create a better future for her daughter.

After returning to school, Rodriguez discovered her passion for firefighting and committed herself to the career. She is now serving as a reserve firefighter with Riverside County.

Rodriguez hopes her story inspires more women to consider careers in the fire service. She says success is not about being the strongest person in the room, but about learning, practicing and having the confidence to take the first step.