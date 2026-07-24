Downtown LA Graffiti Towers Cleanup Begins as Neighborhood Watch Joins Private Security

Cleanup has officially begun at the graffiti-covered Oceanwide Plaza towers in downtown Los Angeles, marking the first visible signs of progress at the long-stalled development.

Crews started removing graffiti this week, revealing sections of the buildings' glass façade for the first time in years. The work is being overseen by the property's new owner, KPC Square, which has hired 24-hour private security to protect the site during the cleanup.

The South Park Neighborhood Association has also pledged to help monitor the property. Board Chair Debra Shrout, whose home overlooks the towers, said community involvement will play an important role in preventing new graffiti and restoring confidence in the area.

KPC Square says fencing and barbed wire will remain in place while cleanup continues. The company expects the initial restoration effort to be completed in less than 90 days and plans to select a contractor within the next two weeks to finish the larger cleanup project.

The Oceanwide Plaza towers have become one of downtown Los Angeles' most recognizable unfinished developments after construction stalled years ago, with the buildings later becoming heavily covered in graffiti. The latest cleanup effort represents a significant step toward improving the appearance of the downtown skyline and preparing the site for its future redevelopment.