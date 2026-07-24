FDA panel gives the green light to a popular wellness peptide

A federal advisory committee has voted to let compounding pharmacies make BPC-157, a peptide that's become popular in wellness circles despite never being approved by the FDA.

The vote happened Thursday as part of a weeklong meeting where the FDA's advisory committee reviewed seven experimental, injectable peptides to decide whether compounding pharmacies should be able to dispense them.

These peptides aren't like prescription drugs such as insulin. They haven't gone through FDA approval, but they've built a following among wellness influencers and some doctors, who say they help with muscle recovery, reduce inflammation, promote longevity, or just improve overall health. Supporters also argue that getting these peptides through a pharmacy with a prescription is safer than buying them from unregulated vendors online.

However, critics worry that moving peptides like BPC-157 into legitimate pharmacies could make people think they've been proven safe and effective, when the data behind them is still limited.

The FDA will now decide whether to follow the committee's recommendation.



