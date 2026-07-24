Hundreds Line Up Weekly at Desert Hot Springs Food Pantry, Where Community Matters as Much as the Food

Before sunrise each week, hundreds of vehicles begin lining up outside the Food Now food pantry in Desert Hot Springs. By 5 a.m., the line stretches around the block as families, seniors and individuals wait for groceries that will help carry them through the week.

From the outside, it may look like a long line of cars waiting for free food. But behind every windshield is a different story.

For Desert Hot Springs resident Kevin Leslie, the weekly visit has become part of his routine for the past year. He says the food pantry has helped him provide for his family during difficult times.

Leslie says the groceries do more than stock his refrigerator. When he has extra food, he shares it with others who are also in need, creating a ripple effect of generosity throughout the community.

"It's about helping each other," Leslie said, describing the sense of community he has found at Food Now.

That spirit of neighbors helping neighbors is something many clients say keeps them coming back.

Russell Force, a Desert Hot Springs senior living on a fixed income, says the weekly food distribution helps ease the financial strain of rising grocery costs. But beyond the assistance, he says he discovered something unexpected — a welcoming community of volunteers and fellow residents who make him feel connected.

Others never expected they would need help in the first place.

Gil Solis says his life changed after losing his business, leaving him unable to afford even basic necessities. Now, he and his best friend rely on Food Now's weekly distributions to get by.

Solis says while the groceries help him survive, it is the relationships he has built with volunteers and other visitors that have given him a renewed sense of purpose.

Each week, Food Now serves more than 600 people seeking food assistance. They come from different backgrounds and life circumstances, but many share the same goal: putting food on the table for themselves and their families.

For many who wait in line before dawn, Food Now provides more than groceries. It offers hope, connection and a reminder that anyone can face hardship.

Because hunger doesn't always look the same.