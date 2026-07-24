Manny the Movie Guy Reviews ‘Hadestown’ Movie Event and New Action Thriller ‘Motor City’

Broadway magic is coming to movie theaters as the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” gets a limited big-screen release, and Manny the Movie Guy takes viewers behind the scenes with the original Broadway cast.

The musical reimagines the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, blending mythology, music and storytelling into one of Broadway’s most celebrated productions. Original stars Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, who are married in real life, say their personal experiences and years together have brought new depth to their performances.

Tony winner Andre De Shields, who plays Hermes, says the cinematic version captures the heart and intimacy of the stage production, while Patrick Page, who portrays Hades, says the film allows audiences to experience something different by showing the emotions and thoughts behind each performance.

Noblezada also shared a message for aspiring performers, encouraging people to pursue their dreams and embrace who they are.

Meanwhile, Manny reviews the new action thriller “Motor City,” starring Alan Ritchson. Set in 1970s Detroit, the film follows a man seeking revenge after being betrayed and sent to prison. With minimal dialogue, the movie relies heavily on action, visuals and Ritchson’s physical performance.

Manny says “Motor City” delivers intense action and gives audiences a stripped-down experience similar to films like “John Wick” and “Reacher.” While the silence occasionally becomes challenging, the movie’s strong performances and gritty style help it earn three “rev it up kisses.”

For movie fans looking for something new this weekend, Manny says both “Hadestown” and “Motor City” are worth checking out.