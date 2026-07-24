National Association of Hispanic Journalists Conference Brings Together Latino Media Professionals in New Orleans

Journalism students, reporters, and media professionals from across the country are gathering in New Orleans this week for the National Association of Hispanic Journalists annual conference.

The event brings together members of the journalism community for workshops, networking opportunities, career development sessions, and hands-on training designed to support the next generation of Hispanic journalists.

Organizers say the conference highlights the important role Latino journalists play in telling stories that reflect diverse communities across the country.

"I think it's important for the nation to understand how important Latino journalists are," one attendee said. "Journalists period are important, but our particular aspect is doing journalism for our communities."

Participants say Hispanic journalists often bring unique connections, sources, and perspectives that help tell stories that may otherwise go untold.

With Latinos representing one of the fastest-growing demographics in the United States, attendees say it is increasingly important for communities to see themselves represented in news coverage.

For journalism students, the conference also provides an opportunity to meet others with similar backgrounds and connect with professionals already working in the industry.

One attendee with Puerto Rican heritage said the event has been meaningful because it creates a space to network with people who share similar experiences while exploring different career paths within journalism.

The conference features keynote speakers, career opportunities, a career expo with news organizations from across the country, and sessions focused on developing skills for the changing media landscape.

Organizers say events like this help ensure the future of journalism continues to include voices from diverse communities and prepares aspiring journalists to better serve the audiences they cover.

Explore NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.