Palm Desert and Indio Road Projects Bring Lane Closures, Traffic Delays Through October

Drivers across the Coachella Valley should prepare for traffic delays as two road improvement projects move forward in Palm Desert and Indio over the coming weeks.

In Indio, a pedestrian safety improvement project is underway at the intersection of 30th Avenue and San Luis Rey. Crews are installing new LED pedestrian safety lighting, constructing ADA-compliant curb ramps, and refreshing pavement markings to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Construction is scheduled to continue through Tuesday, with work taking place daily from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorists should expect lane closures and intermittent traffic delays while crews are working.

Meanwhile, the City of Palm Desert is preparing to begin a major roadway rehabilitation project along Monterey Avenue. Construction starts August 3 and is expected to continue through mid-October.

The project includes repaving the roadway, upgrading curbs, sidewalks, crosswalks, and traffic signals. Initial work will focus on the northbound lanes between Gerald Ford Drive and the Interstate 10 overpass, with improvements also planned in both directions between Dinah Shore Drive and Interstate 10.

Drivers should anticipate lane closures, slower traffic, nighttime construction noise, and temporary changes to driveway access for nearby businesses. City officials encourage motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use caution when driving through construction zones.