Palm Springs Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Summer Program With Fire Department Water Day

The Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs celebrated the end of its summer program with a splash-filled event designed to help kids cool off during the extreme desert heat.

The organization hosted a special water day featuring the Palm Springs Fire Department, where children enjoyed a variety of activities including a fire engine visit, water hose games, and an inflatable water slide.

The celebration continued with a pool party, giving kids the opportunity to enjoy the water while spending time with friends and staff.

With temperatures reaching into the triple digits, organizers said the event provided a fun and safe way for children to stay active while escaping the summer heat.

"It's super fun, especially because it gets so hot," one participant said. "Any opportunity the kids get to get in the water and hang out is really great."

The event also highlighted the positive environment created at the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs, where staff members work to provide engaging activities and support for local youth.

"It's just great to be part of the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs," one attendee said. "All of the staff are the most welcoming, sweet people ever, and all the kids are really great."

The summer program celebration gave children one final opportunity to enjoy the season together while creating memories in a safe and welcoming space.

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